Rishabh Pant’s Car Accident: Pakistan Stars Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan Pray For Pant’s Speedy Recovery
New Delhi: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Friday morning near Roorkee. The 25-yar-old cricketer cat hit with a divider that injured the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter. He broke the windshield to get out of the burning car after the accident.

As the news of the accident spread, fans and former cricketers took to social media platforms to wish Pant a speedy recovery. Many Pakistani cricketers also wished for the Pant’s quick recovery including Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan.

Though Rishabh’s condition is now stable. He will soon go under an an MRI to formulate. The BCCI has stated that Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

Pant was part of the India Test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh a couple of days ago in Dhaka. He was not named in India’s T20I and ODI squads for matches against Sri Lanka starting from January 3.