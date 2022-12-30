<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Friday morning near Roorkee. The 25-yar-old cricketer cat hit with a divider that injured the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter. He broke the windshield to get out of the burning car after the accident. <p></p> <p></p>As the news of the accident spread, fans and former cricketers took to social media platforms to wish Pant a speedy recovery. Many Pakistani cricketers also wished for the Pant's quick recovery including Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Praying for <a href="https://twitter.com/RishabhPant17?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RishabhPant17</a></p> <p></p> Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) <a href="https://twitter.com/iShaheenAfridi/status/1608704639289159682?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Prayers for speedy recovery <a href="https://twitter.com/RishabhPant17?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RishabhPant17</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/caraccident?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#caraccident</a> <a href="https://t.co/MaD7Q5Pott">pic.twitter.com/MaD7Q5Pott</a></p> <p></p> Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) <a href="https://twitter.com/MHafeez22/status/1608699689175781378?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I hope there's nothing serious <a href="https://twitter.com/RishabhPant17?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RishabhPant17</a> I wish you a quick recovery and many prayers bhai. InshaAllah you will be fine and back on field very soon <a href="https://t.co/gy5WhoO0gf">pic.twitter.com/gy5WhoO0gf</a></p> <p></p> Hassan Ali ?? (@RealHa55an) <a href="https://twitter.com/RealHa55an/status/1608715869357768705?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Just came to know about about Rishabh Pant's accident in India. Sending many prayers and wishes for you <a href="https://twitter.com/RishabhPant17?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RishabhPant17</a>. Wishing you a speedy recovery, get well soon brother... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RishabhPant?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RishabhPant</a></p> <p></p> Shoaib Malik ?? (@realshoaibmalik) <a href="https://twitter.com/realshoaibmalik/status/1608714490627125249?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Prayers and best wishes for <a href="https://twitter.com/RishabhPant17?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RishabhPant17</a></p> <p></p> Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) <a href="https://twitter.com/76Shadabkhan/status/1608722118853955586?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> Though Rishabh's condition is now stable. He will soon go under an an MRI to formulate. The BCCI has stated that Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. <p></p> <p></p>Pant was part of the India Test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh a couple of days ago in Dhaka. He was not named in India's T20I and ODI squads for matches against Sri Lanka starting from January 3.