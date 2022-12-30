New Delhi: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Friday morning near Roorkee. The 25-yar-old cricketer cat hit with a divider that injured the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter. He broke the windshield to get out of the burning car after the accident.

As the news of the accident spread, fans and former cricketers took to social media platforms to wish Pant a speedy recovery. Many Pakistani cricketers also wished for the Pant’s quick recovery including Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan.

Praying for @RishabhPant17 Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) December 30, 2022

I hope there’s nothing serious @RishabhPant17 I wish you a quick recovery and many prayers bhai. InshaAllah you will be fine and back on field very soon pic.twitter.com/gy5WhoO0gf Hassan Ali ?? (@RealHa55an) December 30, 2022

Just came to know about about Rishabh Pant’s accident in India. Sending many prayers and wishes for you @RishabhPant17. Wishing you a speedy recovery, get well soon brother… #RishabhPant Shoaib Malik ?? (@realshoaibmalik) December 30, 2022

Prayers and best wishes for @RishabhPant17 Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) December 30, 2022

Though Rishabh’s condition is now stable. He will soon go under an an MRI to formulate. The BCCI has stated that Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

Pant was part of the India Test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh a couple of days ago in Dhaka. He was not named in India’s T20I and ODI squads for matches against Sri Lanka starting from January 3.