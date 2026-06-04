Rishabh Pant’s childhood coach makes big prediction ahead of 50th Test despite IPL 2026 struggles

All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant as India take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test in New Chandigarh on Wednesday. The wicketkeeper-batter is set to play his 50th Test match for India, adding another remarkable chapter to an already stellar red-ball journey.

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The landmark comes at a crucial time for Pant, who would be looking to bounce back from a disappointing IPL 2026 season and make his presence felt again in the format where he has produced some of his best numbers.

Childhood coach hails Pant’s 50-Test milestone

Pant’s childhood coach Devender Sharma believes reaching 50 Tests is a major achievement and a reflection of the impact the left-hander has made in the longest format.

“This is a very big milestone for him. To be on the verge of playing his 50th Test match as a wicketkeeper-batter for India is a very huge thing for Rishabh. One must remember that IPL is a white-ball tournament, while Test cricket is played with a red ball, which makes both formats different.

“We all know that Rishabh is a champion player in red-ball cricket. On the last overseas tour of India, which was in England, he scored twin tons in Leeds and despite sustaining the foot fracture, he came to bat and hit a fifty for India. But playing the 50th Test match for India, it’s a big deal for anyone, let alone him.

“Also, Rishabh is a very successful player of red ball cricket and has been a match winner for the Indian team. Mentally, he is very strong and as a coach, I feel he will play very well in all the red ball games happening in the rest of the year and he will make India win, starting from the game against Afghanistan.”

Pant’s IPL struggles don’t worry his coach

The past IPL season was a difficult one for Pant. He managed 312 runs in 14 matches for Lucknow Super Giants and endured a campaign that fell below expectations. However, Sharma feels the struggles in T20 cricket should not be linked to his red-ball ability.

“In the IPL, as a captain, his thinking was to make LSG win a lot of matches. In that process, he took a lot of responsibilities on himself and the expected results didn’t pan out. In the first few matches, LSG had some wins, but as the team lost a lot of games later, the pressure was created on the captain.

“Plus, he was playing too many strokes, and more of his shots were on the off-side, because of which he was getting out. So, in T20s, there are a lot of ups and downs, and in the process, a cricketer also faces a lean period, which means a batter can’t be at peace.“

Advice from coach ahead of Afghanistan Test

Sharma also revealed the technical advice he has shared with Pant as he prepares to return to red-ball cricket.

“Even though Rishabh didn’t make as many expected runs in the IPL, I am sure he will fare well in the red-ball matches for India. But I have told him to play more vertical strokes, and less of horizontal shots. Plus, don’t collect many runs on-side and should look to play through the off-side, as I do know he can play very well there.

“Somehow, it didn’t click in the IPL, but that’s part and parcel of the game. If he gets a good start against Afghanistan, then he can be back in form as match winners like him need just one innings to be back to their run-scoring best.“

Pant’s outstanding record in Test cricket

Pant heads into his milestone Test with impressive numbers behind him. In 49 matches, he has scored 3,476 runs at an average of 42.91, including eight centuries and 18 half-centuries.

His record overseas has been particularly impressive. Whether in Australia, England or South Africa, Pant has repeatedly delivered match-defining innings and established himself as one of India’s most successful wicketkeeper-batters in Test cricket.

“His journey as a Test cricketer has been very good so far. From the start, if you see in overseas Tests, whether it was in Australia, England, or South Africa, he has dominated there as a Test cricketer. If you see his previous record, no one has dominated so much like him in terms of scoring centuries in Tests.

“So, his journey in Tests has been very good so far and I hope he will continue to be a match-winner for the Indian team in the longer format.”

Sharma backs Pant to play all three formats

Despite recent selection setbacks, Sharma remains convinced that Pant is capable of succeeding across all formats of the game.

“As a coach, I still believe that he can play three formats for India at any given time. You see, in ODIs, he was dropped without getting a chance to play in a 50-over game after August 2024. How will he be able to make runs if he’s not given a chance to play?

“As a coach, if he is given a chance to play in all three formats, he will be a very good player. I will repeat once again that a good batsman only needs one good innings to rediscover his best self.

“Having said that, I really wish all the very best to Rishabh and may he continue to make the Indian team victorious.”

Mental strength remains Pant’s biggest asset

Sharma believes Pant’s greatest quality is his mental toughness, pointing to the remarkable comeback he made after his serious car accident in 2022.

“If you are not mentally strong, you cannot survive playing cricket at the international level. We all have seen how he has come back to play for India after the accident. He is mentally strong and will not let anyone down, including the Indian team.”

As Pant prepares to walk out for his 50th Test, India will hope one of their biggest match-winners can once again deliver on the red-ball stage and begin the next phase of his journey in style.