Rishabh Pant’s LSG star player big statement on team’s performance in IPL 2026, says…

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has conceded the results in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 have been disappointing for the franchise, but maintained that the atmosphere in the camp remains upbeat, with the focus firmly on finishing the tournament strongly.

LSG never had the momentum in their favour in IPL 2026 and were knocked out early from the race to the playoffs. The side needs a win in their final league game against the Punjab Kings in Lucknow to sign off on a high and get themselves out of being wooden spooners in the points table.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

â€œIt’s been nice to contribute individually, but it’s a shame how the season has unfolded. It’s certainly not how we wanted to finish, but on a personal level, I’ve enjoyed the challenge. As I said, the results are disappointing, but the vibe remains positive.

“We have a fantastic group of people here. The emphasis right now is on finishing the tournament strongly; we are still playing to win every game, and there is still plenty to play for in terms of pride and momentum,” Inglis said in a pre-match chat with the broadcasters.

Reflecting on his role at the top of the order, where he’s made 194 runs in four innings, Inglis explained the demands of batting in the format. “It is fairly simple, really. When you’re batting at the top of the order in this format, you don’t have much time to ‘build’ an innings in the traditional sense; you have to get on with it as quickly as possible.

On preparations and adaptability, Inglis added, “You do your homework before the game, looking at previous matches played on this specific wicket and studying the opposition, but you must adapt quickly. You don’t have a long window to settle in, so you must identify your best scoring options immediately while maintaining a really positive mindset.”

Inglis, who was with Punjab Kings in last year’s season, signed off by saying familiarity with some of the opposition’s players was an advantage but not a guarantee. “I’ve loved batting with Mitch (Marsh); he’s great at taking the pressure off me from the other end, and we’ve managed to form a really effective partnership.

“Having played with many of these guys last year, I’ve spent a lot of time around them, and I know their skill sets well. That’s definitely a bonus heading into tonight, but it doesn’t guarantee success. Hopefully, I can turn that knowledge into a big score.”

( With IANS Inputs )