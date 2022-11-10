Adelaide: India and England will cross swords for a place in the T20 World Cup final at the Adelaide Oval today, November 10. India will go into the match with a phycological advantage over England as the Men In Blue defeated England in their home conditions ahead of the World Cup.

India will be in a bit of a selection dilemma before the blockbuster clash. Dinesh Karthik has been preferred over Rishabh Pant in the mega event but the wicketkeeper-batter has failed to perform as per expectations.

India gave Rishabh pant a shot against Zimbabwe but the batter also endured a poor outing. However, given Adil Rashid’s presence in the England team, India will be tempted to play Rishabh Pant ahead of Karthik. Meanwhile, ahead of the semifinal against England, Rishabh Pant picked his dream players in T20I XI.

Jos Buttler – “The first five players which I would pick in a T20 XI for my side are Jos Buttler,” Pant said. “Whenever he comes to bat, especially in T20s, I feel he can hit anywhere in this world.”

Rashid Khan – “And Rashid, he’s been a mystery spinner over a period of the last six, seven years now,” Pant said. “I love him and he can contribute with the bat too.”

Liam Livingstone – “I love watching Livingstone, the way he has been playing over the last two, three years,” Pant said.

Jasprit Bumrah – “Choosing Bumrah, there is never a doubt,” Pant said. “You need a fast bowler so I’m going to add Bumrah for that.”

Pant also kept himself in his dream team. “Because I’m choosing this team, I have to be in it,” Pant said with a laugh. “It’s compulsory for me to choose myself, that’s why I went there,” he said.