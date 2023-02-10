Ritika Sajdeh Gives Epic Reaction After Rohit Sharma Scores His 1st Test Century As India Captain
Soon after Rohit's century his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, reacted in the most hilarious manner.
New Delhi: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma continued his astonishing flow on the second day and completed his 9th test ton. The century came on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia. Soon after Rohit's century his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, reacted in the most hilarious manner. 'Ritika took to social media to write, I love you @rohitsharma45 but send replacement fingers please,' Ritika wrote in a story she posted on Instagram.
Debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy (4/54) struck thrice, removing Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ravi Ashwin in quick succession. Kohli has not been able to perform well in the Test format. He did look good for the 12 runs but failed to score more. .
The cutest appreciation story for Rohit Sharma. And no one else could ever do it better.Picture Courtesy- Ritika Sajdeh's instagram!#RohitSharma #rohit #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 #INDvsAUS #RohitSharma? @Aru_Ro45 @CricketFreakD1 pic.twitter.com/O1zSRBqsXj Misty Sinha (@naive_shrewd) February 10, 2023
