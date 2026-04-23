Riyan Parag backs RR bowlers, speaks on form and team strategy after key win

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag lauded his bowlers for adapting to conditions and delivering under pressure despite a modest total. “Very pleased. Firstly, I feel we were really short with the bat. The way the wicket was playing when me and Hetty were batting, I think we’ve got to be better.

Riyan Parag praises bowlers for match winning effort

“I thought, honestly, even with the situation we had, we were close to getting 180, and that would have been a really good score because I knew it was going to be slowing down later, but the bowlers… No, it’s because of the wickets that we won,” he said.

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He also credited the group’s adaptability in RR, moving to second place in the points table. “At the start of the tournament, the message of the group was that we will be a team that assesses and adapts, and I feel in the last two games, the wickets we got, they adapted really well, and they batted according to the wicket and not just how they wanted to bat.

Parag backs middle order approach

“It’s nothing to do with the middle order not scoring or whatever it is. If they get a flat wicket, they go guns blazing. If they get another wicket like this, they can take some time, and then we move on from there. They’re complementing each other.”

Seamers shine in powerplay conditions

Parag also praised his seamers’ discipline in the Power-play. “I’m blessed. I mean, for two bowlers to bowl 3-3 overs in the power play at this stage of the game, or how T20 cricket is evolving, it’s just commendable. The wicket was helping a little more to the seamers in the first innings, but then in the second innings, we knew it would swing, but the lengths they bowled, the lines they bowled, and the way we feel it, impressive.”

Parag opens up on his form and mindset

Reflecting on his own form, Parag acknowledged the support from teammates and promised that a big knock from his bat will come soon. “Everyone has been very supportive. I’ve been going through a phase as well. Right before the IPL, I had gone through something, and then even now I’m going through something, and everyone understands that.

“Everyone respects that, and I thank them for that. I feel the way I’m batting, and innings are not too far away, but as I’ve been saying, if I go in tomorrow and I play another game, it’s going to be what the team needs.

“It’s not me not scoring runs and taking my time getting 40 or 30. That’s not going to happen. I go out there, assess conditions. If they want me to go to 200 from ball one, I do that,” he concluded.

(With IANS Inputs)