Riyan Parag fined for vaping during RR vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash, BCCI considers further action

RR skipper Riyan Parag has been fined of his match fee after being caught vaping on camera during a match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 at Mullanpur.

The incident happened during Rajasthan’s run chase on Tuesday and quickly went viral on social media, drawing criticism from fans and experts.

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Match referee finds Parag guilty of code of conduct breach

As per reports, on-field umpires Tanmay Srivastava and Nitin Menon did not immediately report the incident to match referee Amit Sharma after the game. The matter was taken up later after video evidence surfaced.

After reviewing the footage, Sharma found Parag guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

The offence was classified as a Level 1 breach, which resulted in a 25 per cent fine on his match fee along with one demerit point.

“Riyan admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Amit Sharma,” the IPL said in an official statement.

Also Read: WATCH: Riyan Parag vaping row erupts after dressing room video goes viral during RR vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash

BCCI considering further action

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is also looking into whether further action is needed against the team or its members.

“The BCCI is also exploring other options to initiate proceedings for stringent action against the erring team, its officials and players to ensure that the reputation of IPL remains intact,” the statement added.

When contacted, BCCI secretary Devajit Saika said, “As it is written clearly in the statement, we are exploring what action to take on the team. It is not decided yet.”

What IPL Code of Conduct says

The IPL Code of Conduct states that actions which bring the game into “disrepute” fall under Article 2.21.

“Article 2.21 of IPL Code of Conduct is intended to cover all types of conduct that bring the game into disrepute and which is not specifically and adequately covered by the specific offences set out elsewhere in this Code of Conduct, including Article 2.20,” the Code states.

“By way of example, Article 2.21 may (depending upon the seriousness and context of the breach) prohibit, without limitation, the following: (a) public acts of misconduct; (b) unruly public behaviour; and (c) inappropriate comments which are detrimental to the interests of the game.

“When assessing the seriousness of the offence, the context of the particular situation, and whether it was deliberate, reckless, negligent, avoidable and/or accidental, shall be considered.

“Further, the person lodging the Report shall determine where on the range of severity the conduct lays (with the range of severity starting at conduct of a minor nature (and hence a Level 1 Offence) up to conduct of an extremely serious nature (and hence a Level 4 Offence).”

Since it was a Level 1 offence, no formal hearing was required.

Vaping illegal under Indian law

It is important to note that e-cigarettes and vaping devices are banned in India under the 2019 law, which prohibits their production, sale and distribution.

Violations can lead to imprisonment of up to one year and/or a fine of up to â‚¹1 lakh for first-time offenders.

Incident caught during live broadcast

Parag, who has struggled with the bat this season, was seen using a vape inside the dressing room during the live telecast of the match.

Despite the controversy, Rajasthan Royals went on to win the game and handed Punjab Kings their first defeat of the season.

Second controversy for Rajasthan Royals this season

This is not the first off-field issue for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026.

Earlier, team manager Romi Bhinder was fined â‚¹1 lakh for breaching protocol after being caught using a mobile phone in the dugout during a match.

Officials call it a careless act

IPL and BCCI officials involved in the tournament described the incident as a careless mistake, especially in an environment where cameras capture everything.

RR next IPL 2026 clash

Rajasthan Royals will now shift focus to their next match, where they take on Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on Friday night.