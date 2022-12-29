Riyan Parag Impress Fans With His 28-Ball 78 In Ranji Trophy Match

New Delhi: Riyan Parag continued his ace form in domestic cricket with another stunning innings in Ranji Trophy. The 21-year-old Assam cricketers smoked 78 runs from just 28 balls in the second innings of team’s third game of the ongoing season on Wednesday.

In his third first-class game of the ongoing season, Guwahati-born cricketer impressed with his all-round performance for his state team, Assam. In the Elite Group B match against Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the all-rounder first dismissed four hosts batters for 48 runs in 20 overs and then, in the second innings, set the stage on fire by making 78 runs from just 28 balls on Wednesday.

He came out to bat at number four for the North Eastern state and, with the help of eight fours and six sixes, smoked 78 runs. He completed his fifty in just 19 balls.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, he made 253 runs in seven matches. His strike rate in the premier domestic T20 tournament was 165.35, and his batting average was 63.25. Along with the runs, he also picked up a total of six wickets in SMAT and two wickets in Vijay Hazare matches.

Brought out the ??? in Riyan Parag. ?

50 in 19 balls for riyan parag after taking 4 wickets in the 1st innings, get him in the Indian team asap Gitartha Kalita (@gitartha_k) December 28, 2022

Ye bande koi samjhao koi ranji chal rahi ha Riyan parag on fire ? pic.twitter.com/DksfHzleM7 Vivek Desai (@VivekDe41568171) December 28, 2022

Riyan Parag is an excellent fielder,bowls off spin part time when needed and most importantly has an attitude like Virat did in his younger days not sure if his batting numbers do justice to his talent but if you want to win the World Cup in 2024 team should have players like him https://t.co/ZFW4aXuVH8 Kanishka (@kanishka245) December 28, 2022

Parag plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. He was signed for Rs 3.80 crore by the Jaipur-based franchise in the 2022 mega auctions.