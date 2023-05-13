Riyan Parag In RCB? Rajasthan Royals' 'Finisher' Responds To Fan Who Wants Parag To Play For RCB
Riyan Parag has reacted to a fan who posted an image of Parag cheering for RCB. The fan wants Riyan Parag to join RCB.
New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag has been massively trolled for his below-par performance in the IPL 2023. Parag has been with RR for quite some time but he has failed to justify the skills he possesses. As a result, he has lost his place in the team to Dhruv Jurel, who has been magnificent. Parag joined Rajasthan Royals in 2019 and since has been part of the team, however, his bleak returns might well force the Sanju Samson-led side to move on from the youngster.
Meanwhile, a fan recently posted an image of Riyan Parag supporting RCB, while requesting him to join RCB. Reacting to the viral photo, Parag reminisced his old days when he was a big supporter of RCB. The Rajasthan Royals batter wrote, "Ahh Memories."
Riyan Parag has often been trolled for his outspoken nature which has resulting in massive social media trolling. Ahead of the IPL 2023, Parag had tweeted that he will hit four sixes in an over in the tournament. Earlier, he had also said that he can be the best finisher for Rajasthan Royals and team India. There is no doubt that Parag has all the skills to become a great player for his team but he needs to start converting the potential into performances.
Rajasthan Royals In Hunt For IPL 2023 Playoffs
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have kept their playoffs hopes alive with an outstanding win over KKR. RR with six wins in 12 matches are fourth on the points table and need wins in their remainig two games to stay alive in the tournament. The win over KKR has pushed RR's run rate over the other teams who are fighting for the final two spots in the points table, boosting RR's hopes of reaching the playoffs.
