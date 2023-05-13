New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag has been massively trolled for his below-par performance in the IPL 2023. Parag has been with RR for quite some time but he has failed to justify the skills he possesses. As a result, he has lost his place in the team to Dhruv Jurel, who has been magnificent. Parag joined Rajasthan Royals in 2019 and since has been part of the team, however, his bleak returns might well force the Sanju Samson-led side to move on from the youngster.

Meanwhile, a fan recently posted an image of Riyan Parag supporting RCB, while requesting him to join RCB. Reacting to the viral photo, Parag reminisced his old days when he was a big supporter of RCB. The Rajasthan Royals batter wrote, "Ahh Memories."