New Delhi: Riyan Parag didn’t play in the recent Zimbabwe tour where the Indian cricket team performed a clean sweep after winning the third and last ODI match of the series by 13 runs. The 20-year-old wasn’t picked up for the tour and has now posted a cryptic tweet on Twitter.

KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team played really well in the whole series and won all the matches. Shubman Gill even scored a century in the last match which has further cemented his place in the team.

Sometimes when you’re in a dark place… you think you’ve been buried, but actually you’ve been Planted. Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) August 23, 2022

The right-handed batsman had a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) where he managed to score just 183 runs in 14 innings. Playing for Rajasthan Royals, his highest score was 56 not out, while his average was just 16.64. Riyan Parag will look to improve his performance in the upcoming domestic tournaments.

A lot of cricket fans also reacted to Riyan Parag’s tweet. See here:

