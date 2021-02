RJS vs HIM Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Match: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Rajasthan vs Himachal Pradesh at KL Saini Ground at 9 AM IST February 23 Tuesday

RJS vs HIM Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Match: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's R

RJS vs HIM Dream11 Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD

Rajasthan vs Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s RJS vs HIM at KL Saini Ground. In the match of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD, Rajasthan will take on Himachal Pradesh at the KL Saini Ground, on Tuesday. The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD RJS vs HIM match will start at 9 AM IST – February 21. The excitement of the ODI cricket continues with Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD. Ashok Maneria’s Rajasthan will lock horns with Rishi Dhawan’s Himachal Pradesh in the crucial contest. Here is the Vijay Hazare Trophy Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Guru Tips and RJS vs HIM Dream11 Team Prediction, RJS vs HIM Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODI game.

TOSS: The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD toss between Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh will take place at 08:30 AM IST.

Time: 09:00 AM IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground.

RJS vs HIM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ankush Bains

Batsmen: Ashok Menaria (C), Arjit Gupta, Ravi Thakur, Ankit Kalsi

All-Rounders: Rishi Dhawan, Amit Kumar, Mahipal Lomror (VC)

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Vaibhav Arora

RJS vs HIM Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan: Bharat Sharma (wk), Ankit Lamba, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ashok Menaria (c), Arjit Gupta, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed

Himachal Pradesh: RI Thakur, Prashant Chopra(w), Abhimanyu Rana, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan(c), Digvijay Rangi, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ayush Jamwal, Nitin Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Vaibhav Arora

RJS vs HIM Squads

Rajasthan: Ashok Menaria (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh, Azeem Akhtar, Arafat Khan, Rajat Choudhary, Aniket Choudhary, Shiva Chouhan, Chandrapal Singh, Aditya Garhwal, Ramnivas Golada, Arjit Gupta, Deepak Karwasara, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Abhimanyu Lamba, Mahipal Lomror, Manender Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Samarpit Joshi, Shubham Sharma, Ajayraj Singh, Tanveer Ul-Haq

Himachal Pradesh: Rishi Dhawan (c), Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Ankush Bains, Ankush Bedi, Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Nikhil Gangta, Arpit Guleria, Pankaj Jaswal, Ayush Jamwal, Ankit Kalsi, Naveen Kanwar, Prikshit Kashyap, Praveen Thakur, Abhimanyu Rana, Digvijay Rangi, Ekant Sen, Sidharth Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Akash Vasisht, V Sharma

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RAJ Dream11 Team/ HIM Dream11 Team/ Rajasthan Dream11 Player List/ Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Vijay Hazare Trophy/ Online Cricket Tips and more.