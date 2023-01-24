RO-Super-HIT Sharma Equals Ricky Ponting's Record, Smashes Quickfire Century Against NZ In 3rd ODI
Rohit's 29th ODI century was against Australia in Bengaluru on January 19, 2020 and now after more than three years he has again reached the three-figure mark in ODIs
New Delhi: Star Indian opening batter and captain Rohit Sharma has ended his three year long wait of scoring an ODI century on Tuesday (January 24) during the third ODI between India and New Zealand which is taking place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. It was his 30th ODI century and with it he has now equalled former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting's record of 30 centuries in 50-over matches. He's now the joint third leading century maker in One Day matches. Rohit's 29th ODI century was against Australia in Bengaluru on January 19, 2020 and now after more than three years he has again reached the three-figure mark in ODIs. The 35-year-old Mumbaikar has looked in good touch in all the matches he has played in 2023. He started the new year by making 83 runs against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of three-match series on January 10 which was played in Guwahati. In the next two matches he scored 17 and 42 runs respectively. Against New Zealand, Rohit made 34 in the series opener on January 18 and in the second match which India won by 8 wickets on Saturday, he scored quickfire 50-ball 51. Rohit's form was a cause of concern for Team India for quite some time but he has now silenced all his haters. Since becoming the captain of Indian team in November 2021, he never scored a century for India in any format of the game but on Tuesday, he has shown once again that he still has a lot to offer. On the other hand, India, who have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, made two changes as Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal come in for Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami. India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner
