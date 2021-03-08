Virender Sehwag – who has been in ominous form in the ongoing Road Safety Series – on the eve of the game against England Legends – gave fans a glimpse of Sachin Tendulkar’s preparations ahead of the match. On Monday, Sehwag shared a special video where he is commentating in his own unique style and giving fans a glimpse of the Indian dressing room.

In the video, Sehwag refers to his friend Sachin as ‘Godji’. He has called Sachin with that name on various platforms. Former India allrounder Yuvraj Singh makes a special appearance and gives his input according to Sehwag. Sehwag captioned the video as, “Exclusive Pratikriya from God ji @sachintendulkar with special input from Yuvraj Singh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag)

INDIA -L vs ENGLAND-L PREVIEW

India Legends would take on their English counterparts on Tuesday in what promises to be an exciting game. The match would be played in Raipur and India – given their current form – would start favourites.

The top-order comprising captain Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag is a deadly combination and a nightmare for any new ball bowler. The presence of the dashing southpaw Yuvraj Singh, the big-hitting Yusuf Pathan, and his brother all-rounder Irfan adds ice to the cake.

The trio of Munaf Patel, Irfan, and R Vinay Kumar not only makes India dangerous with the new ball but also brings in a lot of variety. Tweakers Yuvraj and Yusuf make it more than a back-up for India Legends leading spinner Pragyan Ojha.

For England, all eyes will be on Kevin Pietersen to take their team home, especially after he blasted and entertaining 17-ball 42 against Bangladesh to give them a strong platform for an easy win.

However, Pietersen will have to play out of his skin when he plays the in-form bowling of Team India which has been more than effective on these slow wickets. Skipper Pietersen would be expecting a bit more from his batsmen.

(With ANI inputs)