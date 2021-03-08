Virender Sehwag - who has been in ominous form in the ongoing Road Safety Series - on the eve of the game against England Legends - gave fans a glimpse of Sachin Tendulkar's preparations ahead of the match. On Monday, Sehwag shared a special video where he is commentating in his own unique style and giving fans a glimpse of the Indian dressing room. <p></p> <p></p>In the video, Sehwag refers to his friend Sachin as 'Godji'. He has called Sachin with that name on various platforms. Former India allrounder Yuvraj Singh makes a special appearance and gives his input according to Sehwag. Sehwag captioned the video as, "Exclusive Pratikriya from God ji @sachintendulkar with special input from Yuvraj Singh."

INDIA -L vs ENGLAND-L PREVIEW

India Legends would take on their English counterparts on Tuesday in what promises to be an exciting game. The match would be played in Raipur and India - given their current form - would start favourites. <p></p> <p></p>The top-order comprising captain Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag is a deadly combination and a nightmare for any new ball bowler. The presence of the dashing southpaw Yuvraj Singh, the big-hitting Yusuf Pathan, and his brother all-rounder Irfan adds ice to the cake. <p></p> <p></p>The trio of Munaf Patel, Irfan, and R Vinay Kumar not only makes India dangerous with the new ball but also brings in a lot of variety. Tweakers Yuvraj and Yusuf make it more than a back-up for India Legends leading spinner Pragyan Ojha. <p></p> <p></p>For England, all eyes will be on Kevin Pietersen to take their team home, especially after he blasted and entertaining 17-ball 42 against Bangladesh to give them a strong platform for an easy win. <p></p> <p></p>However, Pietersen will have to play out of his skin when he plays the in-form bowling of Team India which has been more than effective on these slow wickets. Skipper Pietersen would be expecting a bit more from his batsmen. <p></p> <p></p>(With ANI inputs) <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;