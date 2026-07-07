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Roberto Martinez resigns as Portugal coach after FIFA World Cup 2026 exit

Roberto Martinez has stepped down as Portugal head coach after the team's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal exit to Spain, ending his three-and-a-half-year tenure in charge. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 07, 2026, 10:15 AM IST

Published On Jul 07, 2026, 10:15 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 07, 2026, 10:15 AM IST

Roberto Martinez steps down as Portugal coach

Roberto Martinez steps down as Portugal coach

Roberto Martinez has confirmed he is leaving his role as Portugal coach after the team’s FIFA World Cup exit to Spain in the Round of 16 on Tuesday (IST).

Martinez ends Portugal tenure after Spain end World Cup dream in Dallas

An injury-time strike from Mikel Merino secured a narrow 1-0 victory for Spain at Dallas Stadium. After Portugal were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2026, Martinez announced at the press conference that the game against Spain was his last as Portugal’s national team coach.

I came to Portugal to win the World Cup and I â€‹think that, without winning it, there’s no point in continuing,” Martinez â€‹told a press conference after the match. “The board and the president â now have the opportunity to choose the new manager… my contract ends today. â€‹There isn’t much more to say.

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Martinez, who has been in charge of Portugal since 2023, said there had been no final decision â€‹prior to the tournament. The Spaniard guided Portugal to the quarter-finals at UEFA EURO 2024 and victory in the UEFA Nations League the following year.

Yes, it’s my last game for the national team,” he added. “I’m very proud… I’ve felt welcomed as just â€‹another Portuguese person, in a very warm way. It’s been a pleasure, a â€‹source of pride and a responsibility.”

Martinez praises Ronaldo’s commitment after Portugal’s FIFA World Cup exit

The final whistle of the match marked the end of Cristiano Ronaldo’s time on football’s biggest stage. “This will be my last World Cup,” he reiterated pre-match. The 41-year-old hit 11 goals in 27 games and set multiple milestones, including becoming the first man to score in six editions.

Martinez also paid tribute to captain Cristiano Ronaldo, describing him as “an exemplary captain” whose commitment had never wavered during their three-and-a-half years together.

There aren’t many Cristiano Ronaldos,” Martinez said. “His dream was to win the World Cup, and he gave everything for that dream. He has been an example as a footballer, as a captain and as a human being.

Speaking about the the game, the departing coach lamented the missed opportunities: “We finished with sadness. It’s not the result we wanted. The opponent is one of the favorites, but that didn’t stop what we wanted to do. We were courageous defensively, aggressive, we defended very well. But what happens in the Round of 16 of a World Cup are important details.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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