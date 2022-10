Roger Binny Set To Replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president, Jay Shah To Stay as Secretary

New Delhi: Former Indian pacer Roger Binny is set to replace Sourav Ganguly as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the next elections. However, Jay Shah is likely to continue as the secretary.

According to sources, there will be big changes in the Indian Premier League setup as well. Arun Dhumal is likely to be the next chairman of the IPL.

More to follow…..