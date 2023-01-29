Breaking News

    Rohan Bopanna's Reply To Viral Pics Of Wife Supriya From Australian Open Wins Internet

    Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza lost to Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the final of the mixed doubles event of Australian Open 2023.

    New Delhi: India tennis star Rohan Bopanna had a decent outing in the Australian Open 2023. Pairing with Sania Mirza, Bopanna reached the final of the mixed doubles event before losing Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos. The match hogged the limelight as it was the final match of Sania Mirza's Grand Slam career.

    Post the match, pictures of Rohan Bopanna's wife from the event went viral, with a fan calling her the most beautiful woman.

    When the post caught Bopanna's eyes, he gave a heartwarming reply and wrote, "I Agree."

    Meanwhile, the defeat ended Sania Mirza's glorious Grand Slam career. Sania, who has won six Grand Slam titles, including three mixed doubles trophies, has announced that the upcoming WTA event in Dubai next month will be the final event of her professional Tennis career.

    "If I cry, these are happy tears. That's just a disclaimer. I'm still going to play a couple of more tournaments but my journey of my professional career started in Melbourne," an emotional Sania said as she struggled to hold back tear.

    "Rohan was my first-ever mixed doubles partner when I was 14 and we won the nationals, it was 22 years ago and I couldn't think of a better person, he's my best friend and one of my best partners to finish my career," Sania said, thanking Bopanna, who has one French Open mixed doubles title to his credit," Sania had said.

