Rohan Bopanna's Reply To Viral Pics Of Wife Supriya From Australian Open Wins Internet
Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza lost to Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the final of the mixed doubles event of Australian Open 2023.
New Delhi: India tennis star Rohan Bopanna had a decent outing in the Australian Open 2023. Pairing with Sania Mirza, Bopanna reached the final of the mixed doubles event before losing Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos. The match hogged the limelight as it was the final match of Sania Mirza's Grand Slam career. Post the match, pictures of Rohan Bopanna's wife from the event went viral, with a fan calling her the most beautiful woman. When the post caught Bopanna's eyes, he gave a heartwarming reply and wrote, "I Agree."
Meanwhile, the defeat ended Sania Mirza's glorious Grand Slam career. Sania, who has won six Grand Slam titles, including three mixed doubles trophies, has announced that the upcoming WTA event in Dubai next month will be the final event of her professional Tennis career. "If I cry, these are happy tears. That's just a disclaimer. I'm still going to play a couple of more tournaments but my journey of my professional career started in Melbourne," an emotional Sania said as she struggled to hold back tear. "Rohan was my first-ever mixed doubles partner when I was 14 and we won the nationals, it was 22 years ago and I couldn't think of a better person, he's my best friend and one of my best partners to finish my career," Sania said, thanking Bopanna, who has one French Open mixed doubles title to his credit," Sania had said.
I agree ??... https://t.co/XVUjZWI1RmRohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) January 28, 2023
Also Read
- Rohan Bopanna's Reply To Viral Pics Of Wife Supriya From Australian Open Wins Internet
- Watch: Emotional Sania Mirza Breaks Down As She Ends Her Grand Slams Journey
- Sania Mirza To Call Time On Her Professional Tennis Career Next Month
- Shoaib Malik's Emotional Outburst On Live TV Amidst Divorce Rumors With Sania Mirza
- Amid Divorce Rumours, Shoaib Malik's Pictures With Pakistani Actress Ayesha Omar Go Viral
Also Read More News ›
- Rohan Bopanna's Reply To Viral Pics Of Wife Supriya From Australian Open Wins Internet
- Watch: Emotional Sania Mirza Breaks Down As She Ends Her Grand Slams Journey
- Sania Mirza To Call Time On Her Professional Tennis Career Next Month
- Shoaib Malik's Emotional Outburst On Live TV Amidst Divorce Rumors With Sania Mirza
- Amid Divorce Rumours, Shoaib Malik's Pictures With Pakistani Actress Ayesha Omar Go Viral
LIVE SCOREBOARD
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
27 Jan 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
South Africa beat England by 27 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
27 Jan 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
New Zealand beat India by 21 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
24 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 90 runs
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
23 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Match Abandoned
Advertisement
COMMENTS