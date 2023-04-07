Rohan Mustafa's Bizarre Act In UAE vs Jersey Match From ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff 2023 Goes Viral
A hilarious video of Rohan Mustafa doing a bizarre act in UAE vs Jersey match from ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff 2023 is going viral on social media.
UAE: UAE recently played Jersey in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff. UAE had a brilliant outing in the game as they defeated Jersey by 66 runs. Batting first, UAE posted a solid score of 284-7, courtesy of a brilliant 65 by Mohammad Wasim, 45 by Vriitya Aravind and 88 by Asif Khan. The score proved to be too much for Jersey who were bowled out for 218.
Jersey started well, with Harryson Carlyon (85) going all guns blazing. At 119-2, they were on course of a brilliant win before Karthik Meiyappan got rid of set Carlyon and triggered a collapse. Jersey could not recover from the blow as they were bowled out for 218.
Meanwhile, in a hilarious video that is going viral on social media, UAE spinner, Rohan Mustafa was seen doing some strange tactics against batter Josh Lawrence. The video has invited a meme fest on social media.
