Rohit, Gambhir's Reaction After Stoinis Hammers Chris Jordan For 6,4,4,6,4 Goes Viral - WATCH
Stoinis top-scored for LSG by making 89 not out from 47 balls*
New Delhi: Mumbai Indians faced Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 63 of the IPL 2023 on Tuesday (May 16) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. In their last home match of the ongoing season of the cash-rich league, the Krunal Pandya-led side got the better of MI by five runs. After getting invited to bat first, LSG rode on Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten 89 off 47 balls to post a total of 177 runs on the board for the loss of three wickets.
During his stay at the crease, the Australian all-rounder, who came out to bat at No. 5, hammered four fours and eight sixes. He especially targeted English pacer Chris Jordan and smacked him for 6, 0, 4, 4, 6 and 4 in the 18th over of the LSG's innings. With the first six of the over, he brought up his fifty and changed the momentum of the game completely.
And as he reached the 50-run mark with a big six down the ground, MI skipper Rohit Sharma was in disbelief, whereas Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir gave him a standing ovation, the video of which is now going viral on social media platforms.
By getting the better of Mumbai Indians by five runs in a last-over thriller, LSG have now jumped to the No. 3 position in the IPL 2023 points table and have a total of 15 points from 13 matches played so far, whereas on the other hand, with seven wins and six defeats in 13 matches of the IPL 2023, MI has now slipped to the No. 4 position in the IPL 2023 points table. They have 14 points from 13 matches, and they are yet to confirm a place in the IPL 2023 playoffs.
For the five-time champions to qualify for the playoffs, they have to win their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday (May 21) anyhow and at the same time hope that RCB and PBKS lose at least one of their last two matches.
