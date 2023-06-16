Rohit Likely To Be Rested For Test Series Or White-Ball Leg Of WI Tour – Report

India will travel to the West Indies next month to take part in an all-format tour that will comprise of two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

India: After playing in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 against Australia last week in which they suffered a defeat by 209 runs, the Indian men's cricket team players are on a month's break these days. With no series planned in June, the players will get much needed time off after playing cricket continuously in the first five months of this year. India's next assignment in international cricket will be against West Indies when they will travel to the Caribbean islands next month for an all-format series. The tour will feature two Tests, three ODIs and five T20I matches.

The players will be refreshed for the away series and will start the 2023-24 season in high spirits. But according to a report Indian skipper Rohit Sharma might have some extra rest because the selection committee members reportedly want him to take a break during the West Indies tour. As per a report in The Times of India Rohit might miss the two-match Test series or the white-ball assignment.

"Rohit looked a bit jaded during the IPL and the World Test Championship final in England. The selectors want him to rest for some part of the West Indies tour. He's likely to miss the Tests or the eight-match white-ball series (three ODIs and five T20Is) to follow. The selectors will speak to Rohit and then take a decision," a source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Rohit who has not played in the shortest format of the game since India's heartbreaking exit from the 2023 ODI World Cup was unlikely to feature in the T20I series before as well and if misses out on the ODI series, especially in the ODI World Cup year, it might create a big uproar.