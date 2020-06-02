Batting superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have set the standard and certainly is a defining pair for Indian cricket team in the modern era, reckons Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara.

Together, Kohli and Rohit aggregate 35,930 runs across formats and command respect because of their consistency and amount of cricket Indian cricketers play throughout the year.

“There is something very special about Virat and Rohit,” Sangakkara said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected. “The fact that rules have changed and maybe run-scoring might have become slightly easier in one-day cricket, but the fact remains that to be so consistent across all formats, he’s so consistent in T20 cricket. It’s incredibly hard, the volume of cricket that India athletes plays.”

He continued, “So, I think you have to have a lot of respect for Rohit and Virat but understand that it’s all because of the players that have gone before and have done all the hard work then as well. So, it’s a knock-on effect, so in every era, there’s always a defining pair and in the modern era, its Rohit and Virat for India for sure.”

Sangakkara, himself a legend of the game, scored over 28,000 runs across formats during his storied international career. He said Kohli-Rohit can be compared with another legendary India batting pair of Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly, both of which were destructive despite their orthodox approach.

“If you look at Rahul and Dada, both of them are orthodox batsmen,” the 42-year-old said. “They play beautiful cricket shots and are very technically correct, Dravid may be a little bit more so, but the ability to be as destructive with such rate and precision stroke-making is something that has to be really admired.”

“If you take the modern-day game, India has two of the best players in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who play orthodox cricket but who are just absolutely destructive in any format of the game. You don’t have to muscle the ball or put too much effort or look ugly doing it, they just play good cricket shots and results come,” he added.