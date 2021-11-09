New Delhi: Rohit Sharma will take over the captaincy duties from Virat Kohli in the T20 format from the New Zealand series with the first T20I scheduled to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur starting November 17th.

Kohli had decided to step down from his position as the T20I captain after the end of the T20 World Cup and Rohit was appointed as the captain for the shorter version of the game on expected lines. With the next T20 World Cup set to take place in Australia in about a year’s time, Rohit would love to build his own team and the series against New Zealand will be an ideal place to try out some new faces after a disappointing end to the T20 World Cup 2021 where the Indian team failed to make it to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Rohit is already a tried and tested leader and is one of the most successful captains in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With five titles to his name for Mumbai Indians, Rohit would be more than keen to replicate the same kind of success when he takes over the duties for India.

The 34-year-old ended the T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on a high with a half-century against Namibia. He also made a quick-fire 30 off 16 balls against Scotland that kept India’s hopes alive to qualify for the semi-finals but with Afghanistan losing against New Zealand, India were knocked out of the tournament.

On Monday against Namibia, Rohit completed 3000 T20I runs and became the third cricketer in the world to achieve this feat. Kohli is at the top of the tally with 3227 runs, which is followed by New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and Rohit with 3115 and 3008 runs respectively.