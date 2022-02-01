<strong>Mumbai:</strong> As Rohit Sharma gets ready to start a new chapter in India cricket, there are talks and speculations about how he would go about things and be different from Virat Kohli. Ex-India pacer Ajit Agarkar reckons Rohit will be slightly more laidback than Kohli. <p></p> <p></p>"Whatever we have seen of him, he will definitely be slightly laidback than Virat Kohli. But we have seen his leadership qualities, not just in franchise cricket. He has reached a stage of his career where he is extremely experienced, played a lot of matches in international cricket, so he has the experience of that," Agarkar on Star Sports show, Game Plan. <p></p> <p></p>With big ICC events coming up, Agarkar states how Rohit's role as captain would be different. Agarkar said further: "Generally, there is a feel for the game required for a captain, it seems he has that. The responsibility will be different now because when you are a stand-in captain, you are there for a series or few matches but here you have to prepare a team for the next World Cup - whether it is T20 or 50-over." <p></p><div id="infinite-content-ad-6" class="ad-container"></div>