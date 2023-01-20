Breaking News

    Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian To Hit 60+ Sixes Against Four Different Oppositions

    Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian To Hit 60+ Sixes Against Four Different Oppositions

    Rohit Sharma has hit 60+ sixes against Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand and West Indies.

    Updated: January 20, 2023 1:03 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
    New Delhi: When it comes to whacking those gigantic sixes, there is hardly any player better than Rohit Sharma. The Indian skipper is a master of demolishing the bowlers' confidence by sending the ball out of the park. With 511 sixes, Rohit is the leading Indian batter, and second overall, behind Chris Gayle, with the most sixes in a career. Rohit Sharma hit two sixes during his 34-run knock in the first ODI against New Zealand which helped him add another feather to his illustrious career. Rohit Sharma now has more than 60 sixes against four different oppositions. Rohit Sharma has hit 60+ sixes against Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand and West Indies. The Hitman has scored 107 sixes against Australia, 81 sixes against West Indies, 76 sixes against Sri Lanka and 60 sixes against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma is only second to Chris Gayle in the list of players with 60+ sixes against four different opposition. Ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has hit more than 60 sixes against three oppositions, namely New Zealand, Sri Lanka and India.

    Also Read

    More News ›

    Also Read More News ›

    TOPICS

    COMMENTS

    LIVE SCOREBOARD

    No live matches

    LATEST NEWS

    KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: HEA vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, B...

    FC Barcelona, Real Madrid Form Part Of Tough Draw For Copa D...

    Steve Smith's Bold Decision Cause Huge Social Media Uproar I...

    Watch: Stunner From Jimmy Neesham In SA20 Could Be The Catch...

    Rahul Dravid's Son, Anvay Dravid Appointed Captain Of Karnat...

    Advertisement