Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian To Hit 60+ Sixes Against Four Different Oppositions

Rohit Sharma has hit 60+ sixes against Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand and West Indies.

New Delhi: When it comes to whacking those gigantic sixes, there is hardly any player better than Rohit Sharma. The Indian skipper is a master of demolishing the bowlers' confidence by sending the ball out of the park. With 511 sixes, Rohit is the leading Indian batter, and second overall, behind Chris Gayle, with the most sixes in a career. Rohit Sharma hit two sixes during his 34-run knock in the first ODI against New Zealand which helped him add another feather to his illustrious career. Rohit Sharma now has more than 60 sixes against four different oppositions. Rohit Sharma has hit 60+ sixes against Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand and West Indies. The Hitman has scored 107 sixes against Australia, 81 sixes against West Indies, 76 sixes against Sri Lanka and 60 sixes against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma is only second to Chris Gayle in the list of players with 60+ sixes against four different opposition. Ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has hit more than 60 sixes against three oppositions, namely New Zealand, Sri Lanka and India.