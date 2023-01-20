Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian To Hit 60+ Sixes Against Four Different Oppositions
Rohit Sharma has hit 60+ sixes against Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand and West Indies.
New Delhi: When it comes to whacking those gigantic sixes, there is hardly any player better than Rohit Sharma. The Indian skipper is a master of demolishing the bowlers' confidence by sending the ball out of the park. With 511 sixes, Rohit is the leading Indian batter, and second overall, behind Chris Gayle, with the most sixes in a career. Rohit Sharma hit two sixes during his 34-run knock in the first ODI against New Zealand which helped him add another feather to his illustrious career. Rohit Sharma now has more than 60 sixes against four different oppositions. Rohit Sharma has hit 60+ sixes against Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand and West Indies. The Hitman has scored 107 sixes against Australia, 81 sixes against West Indies, 76 sixes against Sri Lanka and 60 sixes against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma is only second to Chris Gayle in the list of players with 60+ sixes against four different opposition. Ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has hit more than 60 sixes against three oppositions, namely New Zealand, Sri Lanka and India.
Also Read
- Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian To Hit 60+ Sixes Against Four Different Oppositions
- IND Vs NZ ODI: Hilarious Post-Match Interaction Between Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma And Ishan Kishan Goes Viral - Watch
- Shubhman Gill Joins 200-Run Club With Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma; 5th Indian In Elite List
- IND Vs NZ 1st ODI: Fans Storm Twitter As Rohit Sharma Departs Despite Good Start
- India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma Added Another Feather In His Cap; Breaks MS Dhoni's Record
Also Read More News ›
- Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian To Hit 60+ Sixes Against Four Different Oppositions
- IND Vs NZ ODI: Hilarious Post-Match Interaction Between Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma And Ishan Kishan Goes Viral - Watch
- Shubhman Gill Joins 200-Run Club With Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma; 5th Indian In Elite List
- IND Vs NZ 1st ODI: Fans Storm Twitter As Rohit Sharma Departs Despite Good Start
- India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma Added Another Feather In His Cap; Breaks MS Dhoni's Record
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
18 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 3 wickets (D/L method)
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
18 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 12 runs
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
15 Jan 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 4 wickets
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
15 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS