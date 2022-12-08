Rohit Sharma Breaks Massive Chris Gayle Record While Batting With Dislocated Thumb During 3rd ODI vs BAN

Dhaka: Bangladesh defeated India in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series. Chasing a target of 272, India could only manage 266/9 thus losing by 5 runs. India were down and out at 207-9 but Rohit Sharma’s valiant effort of 51 from 28 balls took India close to the target. Rohit, however, could not get India over the line.

Rohit injured his hand during fielding and was taken for scans. It was later revealed that Rohit Sharma had a dislocated thumb and had a few stitches on his hand. Despite the injury, Rohit came to bat and blasted a magnificent 51 off 28 balls, almost pulling off a brilliant win.

Rohit smashed three fours and five sixes which saw him break a massive world record as he became the first Indian batter to smash 500 sixes in international cricket. Rohit is only the second batter after Chris Gayle to achieve the feat, who has hit a total of 553 sixes in 483 international appearances. Meanwhile, Rohit also leads the charts for the most number of sixes in T20Is while is fourth in the list of most sixes in ODIs. Out of the 502 sixes, 255 have come in the 50-over format.

Meanwhile, India’s defeat meant that the Men in Blue have lost their second consecutive ODI series in Bangladesh. India’s previous tour to Bangladesh also ended in 2-1 defeat. Meanwhile, India have suffered a massive blow ahead of the third ODI as Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen have been ruled out of the game due to injuries.