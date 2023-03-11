Rohit Sharma Completes 17,000 International Runs; Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli In Elite List

Rohit will have a chance to become India's fifth leading run getter in international cricket if he scores a total of 114 runs in the ongoing Test.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has created history on Saturday (March 11) in an ongoing match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. Star Indian batter became sixth Indian in history to complete 17,000 runs in international cricket.

In total, the 35-year-old right-handed batter has played 438th international match was just 21 runs short before the start of the final Test against Australia. He was unbeaten on 17 runs at the close of the second day of the fourth test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. By scoring four more runs in the first session of the third day's play he completed his 17,000 runs.

Rohit is the 6th Indian cricketer to join elite club, before him, legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, former skipper Virat Kohli, current head coach Rahul Dravid, former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and former wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni have scored 17000 or more runs in international cricket.

Dhoni played in a total of 535 matches and scored 17092 runs and is the only captain who have managed to win all three ICC white-ball trophies as captain. Rohit is 92 runs short to go past Dhoni's tally, and has a chance to become India's fifth leading run getter in international cricket if he scores a total of 114 runs in the ongoing Test.

Rohit made his international debut for India against Ireland in June 2007, has played in a total of 48* Tests, 241 ODIs, and 148 T20I matches, in which he has scored 3348*, 9782, and 3853 runs, respectively.