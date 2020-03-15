During a question and answer session on Twitter, former Australian chinaman Brad Hogg on Sunday said he feels Indian opener Rohit Sharma could become the first cricketer to score a double-hundred in T20 cricket.

The Indian opener already has three double hundreds in ODI cricket and is the only player to do so. The 32-year-old Indian cricketer has played 328 T20 matches with 8642 runs at an average of 32.24 and six centuries to his name.

Hogg lavished praise on Rohit’s gift of timing and also spoke about his ability to find six shots to a single delivery.

“Rohit Sharma at presently is the only player I think capable of it. Good strike rate, all timing, and plays cricketing shots finding six options all around the ground, “Hogg tweeted.