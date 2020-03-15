During a question and answer session on Twitter, former Australian chinaman Brad Hogg on Sunday said he feels Indian opener Rohit Sharma could become the first cricketer to score a double-hundred in T20 cricket. <p></p> <p></p>The Indian opener already has three double hundreds in ODI cricket and is the only player to do so. The 32-year-old Indian cricketer has played 328 T20 matches with 8642 runs at an average of 32.24 and six centuries to his name. <p></p> <p></p>Hogg lavished praise on Rohit's gift of timing and also spoke about his ability to find six shots to a single delivery. <p></p> <p></p>"Rohit Sharma at presently is the only player I think capable of it. Good strike rate, all timing, and plays cricketing shots finding six options all around the ground, "Hogg tweeted. <p></p><div class="SandboxRoot env-bp-350" data-twitter-event-id="0"> <p></p><div id="twitter-widget-0" class="EmbeddedTweet EmbeddedTweet--cta js-clickToOpenTarget" lang="en" data-click-to-open-target="https://twitter.com/Brad_Hogg/status/1239085012869234689" data-iframe-title="Twitter Tweet" data-scribe="page:tweet" data-twitter-event-id="1"> <p></p><div class="EmbeddedTweet-tweetContainer"> <p></p><div class="EmbeddedTweet-tweet"> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Rohit Sharma at presently is the only player I think capable of it. Good strike rate, all timing, and plays cricketing shots finding six options all around the ground. <a href="https://t.co/WmHatsrJpO">https://t.co/WmHatsrJpO</a></p> <p></p> Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) <a href="https://twitter.com/Brad_Hogg/status/1239085012869234689?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 15, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>West Indies Chris Gayle smashed a breathtaking 175* in an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Pune Warriors India. Apart from him, Australia's Aaron Finch is the only other batsman to score over 150 runs in one T20I inning, twice. <p></p> <p></p>He has scores of 156 against England and 172 against Zimbabwe. Yet no batsmen have come any closer to making a double hundred in the format. <p></p> <p></p>During the same Q&amp;A session, Hogg also pointed out the difference between the Indian Premier League (IPL and (Pakistan Super League (PSL) after a fan posed the question. <p></p> <p></p>While praising PSL for bringing cricket back in Pakistan and generating interest for the game once again in the cricket-crazy nation, he also gave credit to the IPL for being more popular worldwide and having bigger viewership. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div>