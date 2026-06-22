Rohit Sharma creates history for India, achieves huge ODI milestone, becomes…

The third ODI of the series was played between India and Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. In the match, the hosts showcased their dominance and defeated them by a big margin of 9 wickets to seal the series 3-0.

Team India defeats Afghanistan to seal the series 3-0

The Indian team reflected an impressive performance in the third ODI of the series against Afghanistan. Each player showcased their best to dominate their rivals in the final match of the series. Team India players put their best in both departments, batting and bowling, and guided them to a defining victory.

There are players like Rohit Sharma and Prasidh Krishna, who helped their side to perform brilliantly in the third ODI of the series. Prasidh sparkled his magic bowl for the Indian team as he took a five-wicket haul and conceded 23 runs at an economy of 2.76. His impressive bowling performance and wicket-taking ability helped his side to bowl out Afghanistan for 218 runs.

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Meanwhile, in batting, star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Rohit Sharma made the situation of the match one-sided for the Indian team as he played a crucial knock for his side and scored 79 runs off 69 balls. In his knock, he smashed 9 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 114. There was one more innings which helped Team India to finish the match early, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 110 runs off 86 balls, including 14 forus and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 127.

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Rohit Sharma achieves a huge milestone in ODI cricket for India

In the third ODI clash, legendary player Rohit Sharma achieved many milestones and broke a bunch of records. Rohit smashed a fifty against Afghanistan. With this innings, he became the oldest Indian star to hit a half-century in ODI cricket. The record was held by Mohinder Amarnath as he achieved this feat against Pakistan on October 15, 1989.

Not only this, Rohit Sharma created a huge record for the Indian team as he became the Indian opener with the most international runs. Rohit surpassed legends like Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. Now Rohit holds the top spot with 16,137 runs.

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