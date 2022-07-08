Rohit Sharma Creates Incredible Record As Captain Of Indian Cricket Team

Southampton: Star Indian opener Rohit Sharma has become the first Indian cricket team captain to win 13 T2OI matches in a row. He achieved this feat when India bossed England to emerge winners by 50 runs in the first T20 International at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton.

Rohit Sharma is yet to lose a T20I match as the captain of the Indian cricket team since taking over the reins from Virat Kohli. His remarkable streak began right after the T20 World Cup last year.

He started the 13-match winning streak with the series against Bangladesh before defeating New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and England with supreme skills as a leader of the team.

Rohit Sharma didn’t lead India in the rescheduled fifth Test match against England at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham as he was suffering from COVID-19. However, he returned in style with a win against England in the first T20I of a three-match series.

Chasing a target of 199, England got all-out for just 148 runs in 19.3 overs. With the win, India go 1-0 up in the series with two games to go. Indian bowlers made England work for every run and made the target look way more than what it was. The new ball bowlers displayed a brilliant exhibition of swing bowling before Pandya came and dismantled the England batting.

He took four wickets for 33 runs in his four overs. He took important wickets of Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone among others. All-rounder Moeen Ali scored the most runs for the home side as he hit 36 runs in 20 balls with the help of 4 fours and two sixes. Apart from Ali, only Dawid Malan (21), Harry Brook (28) and Chris Jordan (26) were able to breach the mark of 20 runs.

Pandya won the ‘man of the match’ award and will look to continue his performance in the upcoming matches as well.