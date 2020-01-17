India cricketer Rohit Sharma on Friday became the fastest to reach 7000 runs as an opener in ODIs at Rajkot. The 2019 ODI cricketer of the year took merely 137 innings to reach the feat.

He surpassed Hashim Amla (147), Sachin Tendulkar (160), Tilakaratne Dilshan (165) and Sourav Ganguly (168) to reach the feat. Sharma scored 42 off 44 balls before he was trapped leg before wicket of Adam Zampa. His knock was laced with six boundaries.

Sharma has been in ominous form in white-ball cricket since the ICC Cricket World Cup in England last year. During the CWC, he slammed five centuries before India was knocked out in the semi-finals. In 2019, he slammed a total of seven centuries and amassed 1409 runs in 28 matches at an average of 57.30.

Meanwhile, hosts India would look to bounce back after a humiliating 10-wicket defeat against Australia in Mumbai to stay afloat in the three-match ODI series.

In the ongoing second ODI, Australia named an unchanged team, India brought in Manish Pandey and Navdeep Saini in place of injured Rishabh Pant and pacer Shardul Thakur respectively.

At the time of filing the copy, India was in the driver’s seat at 171 for one in the 28th over. Dhawan was on 88* and Kohli was on 31*.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul(w), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.