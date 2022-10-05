New Delhi: Days before the T20 World Cup, India suffered a major setback as star pacer jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the mega event. Bumrah suffered a back injury ahead of the 1st T20I against South Africa and was ruled out of the series and the following marquee event in Australia.

Indian bowling has been under the hammer in the last few games and Bumrah’s loss is a massive blow to team India. India have Mohammed Shami, and Deepak Chahar as standbys for the mega event while Mohammed Siraj is also in the race to be named as Bumrah’s replacement.

The big question though is who between the three will be preferred for the T20 World Cup. Given his experience, Mohammed Shami is most likely to take up the spot, however, BCCI is yet to confirm the same. Deepak Chahar is also a probable candidate given that he was part of the T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

Post the final T20I against South Africa, India skipper Rohit Sharma gave a big update on Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement. Rohit said that Bumrah’s replacement will be named after the team reaches Australia. “Bumrah is out of the World Cup, so we need to find a bowler who has the experience of bowling in Australia. Not sure who that bowler is going to be, we will see once we travel to Australia, we’ll find it out there,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, in the absence of Bumrah, who also missed the Asia Cup, Indian bowling has looked flat which has given the team management a massive headache ahead of the T20 extravaganza. Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the three pacers picked for the T20 World Cup, have looked totally off-colour, especially in death overs.