Mumbai: Hours after Virat Kohli shocked the world with his sudden announcement of stepping down as India’s Test captain, his deputy and his probable successor Rohit Sharma reacted to the development on Sunday. While expressing his ‘shock’ like most, Rohit congratulated Kohli on his stint as Test captain for India. Rohit also wished Kohli the very best for his future.

Rohit on his Instagram shared a picture in whites with Kohli. He captioned it as, “😳Shocked!! But congratulations on a successful stint as Indian captain. .”

Kohli, who is arguably the best Test captain for India, had earlier stepped down as the T20 captain and was replaced by Rohit Sharma. As per multiple reports, Rohit is the frontrunner to take over.