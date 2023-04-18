Advertisement

Rohit Sharma Eyes Major Milestone, Aims To Join Virat, Dhawan In Elite List

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma can join batting superstar Virat Kohli on an elite list.

Updated: April 18, 2023 9:22 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match No. 25 of Indian Premier League 2023 on Tuesday (April 18) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Mumbai has won their previous two encounters and will be eager to complete a hat-trick of wins against SRH.

This match can be memorable for MI's skipper, Rohit Sharma if he manages to score 20 runs. Rohit, who is the most successful player in IPL history with six titles to his name, sits at the No. 4 position in the all-time leading run scorers list in the IPL and on Tuesday if he manages to score at least 14 runs more runs, he will join Virat Kohli in a special club.

Rohit, who has played in a total of 231 IPL matches to date, has scored 5986 which came at an average of 30.28 and a strike rate of 129.87. On Tuesday, if he manages to score 14 runs , he will become only the fourth batter in the tournament's history to score 6,000 or more runs. At present, only Virat Kohli (6844 runs from 227 matches), Shikhar Dhawan (6477 runs from 210 matches), and David Warner (6109 runs from 167 matches) have managed to score more than 6,000 runs.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who is the most successful player in IPL history, is all set to create history and will aim to become the first batter to score 7,000 runs in the league. Currently he sits at the top position in the all-time leading run scorers list in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians started the tournament with consecutive losses against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings but defeated Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in back-to-back games.

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 18, 7:30 PM IST

Telecast & Streaming Details: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

SRH vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

