Ranchi: India’s new T20 captain Rohit Sharma has a huge fanbase and that was evident when India took on New Zealand in the second T20I at Ranchi on Friday. A fan breached security during the game to touch the feet of Rohit. The fan entered the ground unnoticed and was successful in getting within touching distance of his idol. On reaching near Rohit, he laid down on the ground and with folded hands showed his appreciation for his idol. The moment during the match stole the show.

Here is what happened at Ranchi. The video has gone viral:

And a fan stormed into the field!!! The fellow sitting beside me, “ab maar khaaye chahe jo ho uska Sapna poora ho gaya! Ab yeh Ranchi mein Hatia mein Jharkhand mein poore India mein famous ho gaya!!” #IndiaVsNewZealand #INDVsNZT20 #fans #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/6NsIQDY0fO Sunchika Pandey/ (@PoliceWaliPblic) November 19, 2021

After the win, Rohit hailed the side for the win. He lauded the side for showing great application and temperament in restricting the opposition to a getable score.

“Great effort from the entire unit. Wasn’t the easiest of conditions but the way we applied ourselves was amazing. We know their quality of batting, they played some good shots to start with. But I kept telling the boys that it is all about one wicket. But we showed great application and temperament to restrict them. The quality of the bench has been amazing. They have been performing consistently whenever they get the chance,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and now it would be interesting to see if Rahul Dravid and Co incorporate changes for the final T20I with the series in the bag.