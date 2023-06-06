Rohit Sharma Gives Massive Hint About India's Playing XI For WTC Final Against Australia At Oval

Rohit Sharma gave an update about India's playing 11 for the WTC final and said that the team will take a call on the playing 11 in morning, ahead of Day 1.

New Delhi: The WTC final 2023 is just hours away and the excitement among fans has reached its peak. India will be desperate to win an ICC title, having not won one since the Champions Trophy in 2013. The team made it to the WTC final in the previous cycle as well but lost to New Zealand. Rohit Sharma ahead of the match attended a press conference and spoke at length on various topics. Rohit said that he has been given a job to take Indian cricket forward and win as many championships as possible for the country.

"I have gotten the job to take the Indian cricket forward and win as many games and championships as possible. That's what you play for - win some titles and extraordinary series," said Rohit Sharma in the press conference.

Rohit Sharma Gives Big Update About India's Playing 11 India have a few calls to make about their playing 11. They need to choose one from Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat and also take a decision on playing Ashwin and Jadeja together or dropping one to play an extra seamer. Speaking about India's possible combination, Rohit Sharma said that all 15 players must be ready and the team will take a call on the final XI just before the match. However, Rohit called the Oval pitch a pacers strip, which is a big hint that India will go in with four seamers, meaning that one of Ashwin or Jadeja might have to sit out.

"Pitch and conditions keep changing. Message for all the boys is that they should be ready" (On Ashwin's probability of playing the WTC Final 2023) "We will wait till tomorrow to decide our playing XI, all 15 players must be ready".