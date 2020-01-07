India opener <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/rohit-sharma">Rohit Sharma</a> on Tuesday gave a pep talk to the struggling <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/mumbai">Mumbai</a> <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/ranji-trophy">Ranji Trophy</a> team which has suffered consecutive defeats at home. <p></p> <p></p>Mumbai lost to Railways first by 10 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium and were then thrashed by domestic heavyweights Karnataka at the Bandra-Kurla Complex ground by five wickets on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>According to a report in <em>PTI</em>, a source, who was present while Rohit gave the talk, said that India's limited overs vice-captain spoke to the Mumbai Ranji team on how to overcome the current situation" at the suburban BKC facility. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit, who has been rested for the current T20 series against Sri Lanka, had watched the second day's play between Mumbai and Karnataka on Saturday for a brief while. He comes to the BKC for training and had batted in the nets on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant, bowling coach Pradeep Sundaram and team manager Ajinkya Naik were also present on the occasion. <p></p> <p></p>The 41-time domestic champions will take on Tamil Nadu in an away game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from January 11. <p></p> <p></p>Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who is travelling to New Zealand with India A squad, won't be available for the game. <p></p> <p></p>In the combined Group A and B standings, Mumbai are languishing at the 13th spot as of now, having won one game and lost two. Only five teams from combined A and B Group can make to the knockouts. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit has been rested for the ongoing Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka in keeping with the BCCI's workload management programme.