Lucknow: Following an emphatic 62-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Lucknow on Thursday, India captain Rohit Sharma hailed young Ishan Kishan and Ravindra Jadeja. While Rohit said that it was pleasing to watch Kishan from the other end, he also confirmed that the side would like to give more opportunities to Ravindra Jadeja up the order.

“I know Ishan for a long time now. I know the mindset he has. I know the ability he has as well. It was just about getting the kind of game that he had today. It was so pleasing to watch from the other end. The way he constructed the innings was so good, that is usually his problem. Very happy with Jadeja’s return. We want more from him that is why we asked him to bat higher,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

This happens to be India’s 10th consecutive win in T20Is and happens to be their longest streak.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka opted to bowl after winning the toss. India, who are missing many of their top batters, got off to a rollicking start, thanks to Rohit and Ishan – who put on a 111-run stand. Rohit finally perished after a breezy 44 off 32 balls, but Kishan continued on and went on to pick of the batters for the side as he smashed 89 off 56 balls.

Shreyas Iyer also looked in brilliant touch as he scored 57 off 28 balls, while Jadeja who was promoted up the order remained unbeaten on three off four balls. India posted a mammoth 199 for two in 20 overs.

Chasing 200 to win, they got off to the worst possible start as they lost Pathum Nissanka off the very first ball. After that, India kept chipping away at the wickets.