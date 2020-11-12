Skipper Rohit Sharma hailed Mumbai Indians coaching and medical support staff after record-extending 5th IPL title win. Mumbai beat Delhi Capitals by 5-wickets in the summit clash of IPL 2020 on Tuesday to become the second team to defend the title in tournament’s history.

Rohit, who played a match-winning knock of 68 runs in the final against DC, after winning the title gave a powerful speech in the MI dressing room. He talked about how MI started preparing for the cash-rich league from June.

“Firstly a big congratulations to all of us. It has been a great season for us. Our season didn’t start in August, we started preparing way before. I remember during those tough times in June, we started the preparations,” Rohit said in the video posted by Mumbai Indians on Twitter.

“And it was never going to be easy, we knew that. When we came here, it was a new environment for all of us. Not going outside the hotel, enjoying the cuture outside but we were very disciplined as a team and we were very disciplined on the field as well, which is why we stand with that trophy today.”

The five-time IPL winning skipper further hailed the efforts of MI’s coachings and medical support staff. Rohit said it was the medical staff’s faith in him, which helped him in recovering after a hamstring injury during the season.

“Lot of people to thank to. Mahela already mentioned a lot of people. But Mahela himself, Bondy, Robin, Zak who’s not here. We surely missed him today but I’m pretty sure he was watching back home there and support staff of the medical we know it was such a hard time for us. They got me on the park, they had faith in me, otherwise, I wouldn’t be there on the park. A big thank you to all you guys as well,” he said.

The 34-year-old also thanked the families of MI players for their sacrifice and being with the players to make sure they are in the right zone to play the game.

“One last thank you to our families who have been here with us making sure that they sacrifice and be with us and making sure that we are in the right zone to play the game. All the families have been brilliant. We’ve actually had a great time together and that is what one family means. We were literally one family,” Rohit said.