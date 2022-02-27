Dharamshala: India’s dream run in T20Is continued as they won their 11th consecutive game on Saturday at Dharamshala versus Sri Lanka by seven wickets. With the win, India also sealed the three-match series. At a point IN time, it looked like the game would go down to the wire – but a quickfire 45* off 18 balls from Ravindra Jadeja with support from Shreyas Iyer (74 off 44 balls) ensured India went over the line with 17 balls to spare.

After the game, captain Rohit Sharma lavished praise on the two cricketers. “Was an important knock from Shreyas, couldn’t have asked anything more from him, Jaddu came up well with the bat,” Rohit said after the seventh consecutive T20I series win at home.