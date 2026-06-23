Rohit Sharma honored with Padma Shri exactly 19 years after his debut

Former Indian captain and one of the finest players of all time, Rohit Sharma, is known for his impressive batting performance and defining stats and awards. Rohit has been an asset for the Indian team as he reflected his brilliance for them in crucial times.

However, after delivering such a wonderful performance in the jersey of the Men in Blue. Rohit Sharma was honored with something bigger and more impactful in his career span. Rohit was honored with the Padma Shri award for his immense contribution to his country in cricket. It was a huge and special moment for Rohit Sharma and his fans as he received this honor at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by the President of India.

On July 23, Rohit Sharma achieved this honor. This date is going to be special for him. The reason behind it is that he witnessed the two biggest moments in his life. The first moment was, on July 23, 2007, he began his career and after exactly 19 years, he was honored with the Padma Shri award. It was a great moment for him, who thought a young guy who started his career would get so much success and recognition.

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#WATCH | Delhi | Former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Rohit Sharma, awarded the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu



(Video source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/ckz1kc4poF — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026

The journey of 19 years has been a roller coaster for the legendary player. Firstly, Rohit Sharma grabbed everyone’s attention with his brilliant batting performance for the Indian team, which helped him to take his place in the team over the years. Meanwhile, this is not what he wants as he also showed his brilliance as a captain of the Indian team. Under his captaincy, team India have achieved various titles and global recognition, like ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Now it’s time to discuss his impressive stats for the Indian team. Rohit Sharma has played 511 international matches, across all formats and scored 19,702 runs. Rohit Sharma has also scored 50 centuries in international cricket, which includes three historic double centuries in ODI history. Rohit Sharma has retired from T20 and Test cricket. It will be interesting to see him playing in the ODI World Cup 2027 and lift another title for the Indian team.

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