Rohit Sharma In The Post Match Press Conference Hailed KL Rahul For His Batting Display.

New Delhi: “It was a close game but games like these teach you a lot. We had to build an innings under pressure. KL has been batting at five for a long period of time now and it gives us the depth. Gives you the confidence as well at the top of the order for us to go and bat freely. It was a good display of batsmanship,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“It’ll be nice to have a left-hander, but I don’t believe too much into it. Ideally we would like to have a left-hander, but we know the quality of the right-handers who are out there in the middle. They can tackle situations when put under pressure,” he added.

Rohit Sharma also hinted that India will tweak their combination for the third ODI against Sri Lanka.

“We haven’t thought about it yet, once we get there we’ll have a look at the pitch and have a look at some of our guys. There are 3 ODIs coming up against New Zealand as well, so we need to keep the guys fresh. We’ve got a long season now and we need to keep everything in mind. If needed, we’ll make some changes,” Rohit added.