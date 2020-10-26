Rohit Sharma was not selected for the tour of Australia as the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad on Monday. The Mumbai Indians skipper picked up an injury during the ongoing IPL and hence he would be monitored by the BCCI medical staff.

“The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma,” the BCCI said on Monday.

The MI skipper has been leading his side well but looked to be in a spot of bother on-the-field against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking on Rohit’s injury, Gavaskar hoped that the injury is not serious. Adding further, Gavaskar said that Rohit missing the limited-overs series can be managed, but feels India needs him for the Tests.

“Yesterday, we saw him jog back into the dug-out. For a moment, we thought he might actually play (against RR on Sunday). The fact that he hasn’t played that game and he is not selected in the India squads means there is cause for concerns as to how serious his injury is. Hopefully, it’s not serious. If he misses the ODis and the T20Is, it’s fine. But India needs him for the Test series,” Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports on Monday.

Varun Chakraborty got his maiden national call after his impressive show in the ongoing IPL.

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy