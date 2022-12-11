<strong>New Delhi:</strong> India captain Rohit Sharma will miss the first Test against Bangladesh that starts on December 14 in Chittagong, the BCCI confirmed in a media release on Sunday. In his absence, KL Rahul will lead the side. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit suffered a thumb injury against Bangladesh in the second ODI and was rushed to the hospital for scans. He returned to the field to bat playing a sensational 28-ball 51 not out in a valiant effort. <p></p> <p></p>However, he was ruled out of the third ODI. "India captain Rohit Sharma met with a specialist in Mumbai for his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh. <p></p> <p></p>"He has been advised appropriate management for this injury and will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team will take a call on his availability for the second and final Test at a later stage," the BCCI release said.