New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma will miss the first Test against Bangladesh that starts on December 14 in Chittagong, the BCCI confirmed in a media release on Sunday. In his absence, KL Rahul will lead the side.

Rohit suffered a thumb injury against Bangladesh in the second ODI and was rushed to the hospital for scans. He returned to the field to bat playing a sensational 28-ball 51 not out in a valiant effort.

However, he was ruled out of the third ODI. “India captain Rohit Sharma met with a specialist in Mumbai for his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh.

“He has been advised appropriate management for this injury and will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team will take a call on his availability for the second and final Test at a later stage,” the BCCI release said.