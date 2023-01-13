Rohit Sharma Is A Better Player Than Ricky Ponting: Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi: India skipper Rohit Sharma is regarded as one of the best white-ball cricketer going around. The Hitman as they call him has three double hundreds in one day cricket, the only batter to have more than one double ton in ODIs. Rohit Sharma career didn’t start on a positive note as the supremely talented batter could only manage two centuries in his first six years of his international career. It was only when MS Dhoni promoted him as an opener in 2013, his career skyrocketed.

Rohit currently has 29 ODI centuries to his name, just one short of former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Comparison Rohit Sharma to Ricky Ponting, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir put the India skipper ahead of Australian veteran in ODI cricket. Gambhir said that Rohit is a better ODI cricketer than Ricky Ponting owing to his consistency, adding that Ponting couldn’t perform well in the challenging conditions of the subcontinent.

“The surprising fact is that in the last four or five years he has gotten this many hundreds. Rohit Sharma before the last five-six years was not this consistent. He definitely got about 20 hundreds in the last five-six-seven years,” Gambhir said on Star Sports before the start of the 2nd India vs Sri Lanka ODI.

“He is a better player than Ricky Ponting. because Ricky has got a sh** record in the subcontinent,” Gambhir added.