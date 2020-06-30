New Delhi: Former India captain and chairman of BCCI selection committee Kris Srikkanth has heaped praises on Rohit Sharma, rating him as one of the all-time greatest openers to have played one-day cricket.

Srikkanth, himself an opening batsman, was known for his aggressive strokeplay.

Rohit, India’s limited-overs vice-captain, is known for his ability to play big innings which has seen him peel off three double-centuries in ODIs – the most by any in history.

“I think I would rate him as one of the greatest all-time one-day openers in world cricket,” Srikkanth said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected. “What’s the greatest quality in Rohit Sharma is that he goes for these big hundreds and double hundreds, that is something amazing.”

Rohit has played 224 ODIs so far and scored 9115 runs at 49.27 including 29 centuries and 43 half-centuries. He holds the record for the highest ever individual score in ODIs – 264 against Sri Lanka.

“In a one-day cricket match, you will go 150, 180, 200, just imagine where you are going to take the team to, that’s the greatness about Rohit Sharma. He is definitely, probably is in the top 3 or 5 all-time greatest openers as far as one-day cricket is concerned,” Srikkanth said.

Rohit, who had seen mixed success in Test cricket before 2019, seems to have turned the tables around since being promoted to open the innings in red-ball cricket as well.

In his first innings as Test opener, Rohit hit centuries in both the innings against South Africa last year before hitting a maiden double-century in the same series.