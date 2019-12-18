Rohit Sharma‘s 28th ODI century he registered in the second one-day international against West Indies at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday saw Hitman enter the record books. The Mumbai batsman joined former India captain Sourav Ganguly and Australia batsman David Warner in the list of most hundreds in a calendar year.

Rohit, who registered his seventh century in 2019, found it tough to get into his groove on a beauty of a surface at Vizag, but was the first to reach the three-figure mark en route his breath-taking 227-run partnership with KL Rahul.

Both Ganguly and Warner had seven centuries in the year 2000 and 2016 respectively. India icon Sachin Tendulkar tops the chart for most tons in a year as he had smashed nine centuries in the year 1998.

Rohit and Rahul put India in a commanding position after the hosts were put into bat with the series on the line. Rahul also notched up his third ton and added a gutsy 104-ball 102 run before falling prey to Alzarri Joseph.

Rohit’s innings had 17 boundaries and five sixes and he played the same shot again and again. It was a swivel off his hips between fine leg and deep fine leg to rising deliveries.

The West Indies bowlers were wary of pitching it up to him fearing his drives but ended up bowling short on the hips and the Indian gleefully played the shot again and again.

At times, they did realise the mistake and pitched it up but then Rohit came out from nowhere playing 1980s slog shots, shuffling towards leg-stump and making room to hit over cover boundary.

West Indies currently lead the series 1-0 after hammering the hosts by eight wickets in the first match in Chennai. Cuttack will host the third and final ODI on December 22 (Sunday).