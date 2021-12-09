New Delhi: Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha has revealed how the great Adam Gilchrist saw leadership qualities in Rohit Sharma when he was just getting started at the international level. Ojha’s comments came as a reaction after Rohit on Wednesday was appointed India’s ODI and T20I captain for future series. The swashbuckling opener will take over ODI captaincy from Kohli in the upcoming South Africa series in January. India is looking to play three ODIs in South Africa. In addition to the limited overs matches, Rohit was also promoted to be the vice captain of the Test team, replacing Ajinkya Rahane, who had been struggling to find form in test matches

“When Rohit first came into the Mumbai side, he was never projected as a leader. Slowly things started to change when he was put in the core group of the Deccan Chargers. Adam Gilchrist wanted Rohit Sharma to be the vice-captain,” Ojha said on Cricbuzz Live.

Ojha said Rohit did not appear as a leader when he first arrived on the scene but began to gain confidence when he was included in the IPL franchise team Deccan Chargers mainly due to the persistence of former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist. Gilchrist, an all time Australian great, was an integral part of the established Deccan Chargers and even led them to their maiden IPL title in 2009.

Rohit, who made his debut in India at the age of 20 back in 2007, played three seasons for the Deccan Charger before being bought by the Mumbai Indians in 2011, where he became the most successful captain in the history of the league.

“It had just maybe been two years that he had started playing international cricket but when he used to give feedbacks about certain players or give a certain game plan then the team management started to see the leadership qualities in him. Discussions had started within the Deccan Chargers team that if anyone was going to replace Gilchrist, it can be Rohit.

“People’s perspective about Rohit started to change from then that he is not only a capable batter but also can be a captain in future,” Ojha added.