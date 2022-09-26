Hyderabad: The Rohit Sharma-led India not only defeated Australia in the T20I series at home 2-1 following their thrilling six-wicket victory at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night, the hosts also achieved a unique record of clinching their 21st T20I win in a calendar year — the most ever recorded by a team in men’s T20Is. Pakistan had held the record until now with 20 T20I wins in 2021.

Virat Kohli (63) and Suryakumar Yadav (69) were the architects of the win in the series-decider as they stitched together a century partnership. Thanks to their efforts, India overhauled Australia’s 187/7 in 20 overs with just a ball to spare.

This was also India’s 13th successful run chase in the format in 14 attempts since 2021, according to ICC.

India drew level with the Thailand women’s team, which recorded 21 victories and four losses in 2019.

Cameron Green (52) got the tourists off to a flyer, with the all-rounder reaching his half-century in just 19 deliveries — a record against India — as Australia looked set for a big total. Australia lost the key wickets of Steve Smith (9) and Glenn Maxwell (6) in quick succession, with David’s last hitting helping the visitors compile a decent score of 186/7.

India’s run chase turned out to be a difficult one after they were reduced to 30/2. A century partnership between Kohli and Suryakumar put India back on track, but with the latter dismissed in the 14th over, the task turned out to be harder.

With 11 to win off the last over from Daniel Sams, Kohli, who finished on 63 off 48 balls, hit a six off the first ball to make it five runs required off five balls. However, Kohli was dismissed the next ball with the equation further reduced to four runs needed from two balls.

An edge for four through third man off Hardik Pandya’s bat gave India the record-equalling win and a series victory.