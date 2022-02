Rohit Sharma Loses Cool, Kicks Ball After Bhuvneshwar Kumar Drops Catch During 2nd T20I Between India-West

Kolkata: India captain Rohit Sharma had an overflow of emotions on Friday during the second T20I against West Indies. The game was in the balance and Rovman Powell was looking dangerous. The incident took place in the 16th over of the match when Powell was on 38 and had mistimed a short ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The ball went up in the air and it looked like it was going to be an easy catch for Bhuvneshwar, but that was not to be – as he dropped it.

Rohit, who was next to him, lost his cool and kicked the ball from his sight. The Indian captain knew the importance of the wicket and hence reacted in such a manner.

Here is what happened:

Eventually, the catch drop did not hurt India as they won the nail-biter by eight runs. Powell’s 36-ball 68 blitz went in vain as India sealed the three-match series with consecutive wins.