Rohit Sharma Makes A Massive Remark On MS Dhoni's Retirement, Says 'He is Fit, He Will Continue To Play'

Speculations are rife that MS Dhoni will retire after IPL 2023 but Rohit Sharma feels the veteran can play for a few more years.

The IPL 2023 is set to get underway with Chennai taking on Gujarat at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 31. Chennai had a miserable outing in the last season as they finished ninth. Consequently, the team made big changes to the squad and dropped veteran Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa and Chris Jordan while bringing in Ben Stokes, Kyle Jamieson and Ajinkya Rahane. Jamieson, however, was ruled out of the tournament, with the Dhoni-led team replacing him with South Africa's Sisanda Magala.

The IPL 2023 could well be MS Dhoni's last as a player. Dhoni time and again has said that he wants to play his last IPL game in front of his home crowd. The last few seasons were either played in UAE or Maharashtra due to COVID-19, however, IPL 2023 is back to its original home and away format.

Given Dhoni's age and the team roping in Ben Stokes', who is a very good leader, speculations are rife that IPL 2023 could well be the final time fans see MS Dhoni donning the Chennai jersey as a player.

Mumbai and India captain Rohit Sharma, however, feels Dhoni could play for another few years. Rohit said if Dhoni is enjoying his game and he is fit, he can play for another few years.

"I don't know if it's his last season. I have been hearing this for the last 2-3 years. He is fit enough. He is still playing. He will continue to play," said Sharma in a pre-season press conference in Mumbai.

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the IPL. Even though his performance with the bat has been below par, his mere presence makes a lot of difference for the team.