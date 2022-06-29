Rohit Sharma Not Yet Ruled Out Of Edgbaston Test, Final Call On June 30

Edgbaston: India regular captain Rohit Sharma is racing against time to take the field for India in the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston starting Friday, July 1 2022.

Rohit tested positive once again on Wednesday morning and remains doubtful for the Test. However, as things stand, Rohit has not yet been ruled out of the Test up until now although his availablity for the match remains slim. The India captain will undergo another round of testing, one of which will be conducted today in the evening (Wednesday) followed by a Covid Test tomorrow (Thursday morning), according to ESPNcricinfo.

In a situation where Rohit is not available for the Test, Jasprit Bumrah is likely to take over as captain for the rescheduled Test.

BCCI didn’t name a vice-captain for the tour once KL Rahul was ruled out of the series, who was appointed for the role when the squad was announced in the third week of May.

Bumrah, however, was the vice-captain of the Indian team in the last Test series that India played against Sri Lanka.

“If given an opportunity at any scenario, it would be an honour and I would never ever shy away from that, but it is something that I don’t go looking for,” Bumrah had said earlier in a press conference ahead of the series against Sri Lanka.

“Whatever role is asked of me, I would do it with the best ability. You are always a leader when you are a senior member of the team, so it’s just a post that comes with you. Basically, you try to help all the people in whatever capacity you can. Even in Mumbai Indians, you have got a lot of senior players but now I am one of the senior players as well, so you help the captain, you help everyone, you play the leadership role even when you are not asked to,” Bumrah had further added.